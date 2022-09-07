Hampshire in pole position to beat Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hampshire in pole position to beat Northamptonshire at the Ageas Bowl

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 7:35 pm
Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took another four wickets (Mark Kerton/PA)
Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took another four wickets (Mark Kerton/PA)

Hampshire bowled Northamptonshire out for 175 to claim full bonus points and keep themselves on course to move top of the LV= County Championship.

Kyle Abbott – who had made a superb unbeaten 57 with the bat – took his season tally to 53 wickets with four for 52, while Keith Barker claimed three for 41 and then another one as Northamptonshire followed-on.

Northamptonshire, resuming on 77 for one, faced a 225-run first-innings deficit, with Emilio Gay’s classy 74 helping edge the visitors on to 153 for three at stumps – still 72 runs behind.

Hampshire have the chance to move at least level with leaders Surrey, who do not play in this round, with a victory set to put them eight points clear.

At Emirates Old Trafford, Luke Wells hit a 65-ball century to maintain Lancashire’s hopes of victory over Roses rivals Yorkshire to keep themselves in the title hunt.

Having resumed day three at 130 for four in reply to Lancashire’s first-innings score of 276, Yorkshire were eventually bowled out for 255, seamer Tom Bailey taking four for 56 including his 300th first-class wicket.

Wells then set about building the lead in quick time with 124 in 82 balls before he was one of Dom Bess’ two wickets, helping Lancashire reach 203 for three at the close, a lead of 224, when bad light ended the day 16 overs early. Opening partner Keaton Jennings had made 68.

Sam Cook took six for 33 as Essex pressed towards victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Resuming at 74 for four in reply to Essex’s first innings 573, Kent were dismissed for 164, with Ben Allison claiming four for 40.

Despite Cook’s haul – and Adam Rossington taking seven catches behind the stumps – Essex remained two wickets shy of victory, despite taking an extra half hour after the scheduled close with Jordan Cox remaining unbeaten on 53.

Jordan Cox
Jordan Cox starred for Kent (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price and Miles Hammond all made half-centuries as Gloucestershire looked poised for a challenging declaration against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors began the day by bowling out Somerset for 248, from an overnight 209 for eight, as Tom Price completed figures of five for 75.

Gloucestershire built on their first-innings lead of 95 to reach 246 for five – an advantage of 341 – which was supported by decent contributions from Charlesworth (64), Ollie Price (53) and Hammond (53).

In Division Two at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire wrapped up a three-day victory over Leicestershire to further strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Nottinghamshire had declared at 390 for seven on Tuesday, setting an implausible target of 499, and Leicestershire, resuming at 20 without loss, were eventually bowled out for 257 in their second innings as the hosts secured victory by 241 runs.

There had been a rain delay of more than two hours before the last-wicket stand of first-class debutant Michael Finan (58) and Callum Parkinson (26 not out) was finally broken. Notts captain Steven Mullaney took three for 29 and Brett Hutton three for 51.

India batter Shubman Gill was the star performer between the rain breaks, falling just eight runs short of a century on debut, as Worcestershire kept alive slim hopes of forcing victory over Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

Ben Raine
Ben Raine took three wickets for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Glamorgan finished on 241 for eight, still needing 64 to avoid the follow-on, after Gill was trapped lbw by Ed Barnard two balls before play stopped for bad light on a day when only 50 overs were possible.

There was a little under two hours of play possible ahead of lunch, then a lengthy break before the players returned after tea for a truncated evening session, with 44 overs having been lost and a further 10 because of bad light.

Ben Raine bowled Durham back into contention against Derbyshire at the County Ground, taking three for 24 in an impressive 18-over spell.

The 30-year-old seamer helped restrict the hosts to 185 for seven in their second innings, a lead of 268, with left-arm spinner Liam Trevaskis also taking three wickets before bad light ended play early.

Wayne Madsen tried to push Derbyshire on with 58, while captain Billy Godleman made 43 from 141 balls, his highest championship score of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen
Frances Tiafoe celebrates his win over Andrey Rublev (Mary Altaffer/AP)
This is wild – Francis Tiafoe beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals
Liverpool were heavily beaten in Naples (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli
Richarlison scored twice (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison scores twice as Tottenham win on Champions League return
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers cannot compete in Champion League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has no fears over facing Manchester United for a second time in three seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)
Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss a month with a thigh injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0