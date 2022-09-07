Rangers suffer Ajax hammering on Champions League group-stage return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers suffer Ajax hammering on Champions League group-stage return

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 7:47 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 8:17 pm
Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is downbeat at full-time after his side were beaten 4-0 by Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rangers suffered a second hammering in five days with a comprehensive 4-0 defeat by Ajax in their Champions League Group A opener.

The Light Blues were thrashed 4-0 by Old Firm rivals Celtic on Saturday and in the Johan Cruyff Arena they again found themselves effectively out of the game by the interval and hoping to avoid embarrassment.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez headed in from a corner in the 17th minute before Gers defender James Sands redirected a Steven Berghuis shot into his own net after 32 minutes, with Mohammed Kudus thundering in a drive a minute later.

It was a nightmare for the Ibrox side who were playing Champions League football for the first time in 12 years, with Steven Bergwijn adding a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Rangers travel to Aberdeen on Saturday under pressure and the spotlight will be on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and how he intends to restore confidence and try to recover the five-point gap behind Celtic at the top of the table.

It was always going to be a difficult game for Rangers, regardless of the weekend’s woes.

Van Bronckhorst stuck with keeper Jon McLaughlin who had his poorest performance for Rangers at Celtic Park with the only change being winger Scott Wright coming in for veteran midfielder Steven Davis.

Ajax v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Johan Cruyff Arena
Ajax’s Edson Alvarez (centre) heads home the opening goal in the 4-0 win over Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Calvin Bassey, who made the switch from Rangers to Ajax in the summer, was at centre-back with striker Kudus and midfielder Kenneth Taylor replacing Davy Klaassen and Brian Brobbey who dropped to the bench.

The first corner came for Ajax in the 10th minute and defender Jurrien Timber headed Bergwijn’s delivery from the left over from eight yards, unchallenged.

The Govan side failed to heed the warning.

When Berghuis swung his corner over from the right, Alvarez also rose unchallenged to head in from six yards.

Confidence seemed to drain from Rangers and McLaughlin had to save at his near post from defender Devyne Rensch’s angled drive.

Ajax v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Johan Cruyff Arena
Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring Ajax’s second goal against Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The home side swarmed around the Gers penalty area and, in the 28th minute, Rensch only had McLaughlin to beat after taking a pass from Taylor but somehow missed the target.

However, in the space of a minute, things went from bad to worse for Van Bronckhorst’s side.

Sands tried to block a Berghuis shot from 16 yards but succeeded in wrong-footing McLaughlin and, as Rangers appeared in as much disarray as they did in the first half at Celtic Park, Kudus easily brushed off the attention of Gers skipper James Tavernier and drove an unstoppable shot high past McLaughlin and in off the far post.

The Ibrox keeper saved long-distance efforts from Taylor and captain Dusan Tadic before the break as Ajax threatened time and again to increase their lead further.

In a move that reeked of desperation and the need for damage limitation, Tavernier, Wright and Malik Tillman came off for Ryan Jack, Rabbi Matondo and Leon King, with a tactical reshuffle.

Ajax v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Steven Bergwijn scored Ajax’s fourth goal after rounding Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But it made no difference.

Ajax kept the ball – Kudus was always a danger – and Rangers chased.

In a rare Gers attack in the 67th minute attacker Ryan Kent knocked a Matondo cross wide and then, moments later, he set up left-back Borna Barisic to curl the ball past under-employed goalkeeper Remko Pasveer from the edge of the box, the VAR check cancelling out the goal for Kent being offside in the build-up.

Davis replaced Glen Kamara in the 78th minute and two minutes later Bergwijn accepted an errant pass from Jack, rounded McLaughlin at the edge of the box and rolled into the empty net.

Kent’s shot in added time hit Timber and came off the post, denying the Ibrox men a consolation.

So soon after the Celtic Park calamity, Rangers again have to regroup to stop the season, at home and abroad, spiralling away from them.

