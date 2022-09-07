Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 9:57 pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers cannot compete in Champion League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers cannot compete in Champion League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that Rangers cannot compete with the top teams in the Champions League following the 4-0 hammering by Ajax.

The Light Blues were thrashed 4-0 by Old Firm rivals Celtic on Saturday and there was more woe in the Group A opener in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez headed in from a corner in the 17th minute before Gers defender James Sands redirected a Steven Berghuis shot into his own net after 32 minutes with Mohammed Kudus thundering in a drive a minute later.

In the Gers’ first Champions League group game in 12 years, Steven Bergwijn added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst, who brought seven players in during the transfer window, told BT Sport: “To compete in the Champions League you need hundreds of millions. Otherwise you can’t compete.

“Look at Ajax, they sold players worth over £200million. Look at Liverpool as well. For us to compete with them, it’s too much to ask.

“We want to compete but we want to compete with the squad we have and the squad we’re capable of making.

“We knew it would be tough and it showed today.

“I’m very disappointed.

“We knew the Champions League would be a high level and I think the level we faced against Ajax showed throughout the game with how good and how strong they are.

“We have to be 100 per cent to be ready for the game.

“You saw that everything goes quicker in the Champions League. The pressure we get, the thinking on the ball, the ball control, the speed of passing. It’s all from a really high level.

Ajax v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Johan Cruyff Arena
Rangers captain James Tavernier was replaced at half-time against Ajax after picking up an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In the first half especially, we couldn’t reach that level and struggled. Every mistake you make on the pitch will be punished by a team like Ajax.”

Van Bronckhorst, who revealed skipper James Tavernier, one of three players substituted at half-time, came off with an injury, insisted that his players “are committed.”

He said: “The performance wasn’t good. They want to play the way we want. They want to fight, they want to work hard.

“But against an opponent like Ajax when you’re not organised in the way you should be, it’s going to be really tough.

“I think the level we’re used to and the level we need to reach in the Champions League is a big difference.”

Ajax v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Johan Cruyff Arena
Steven Bergwijn scores Ajax’s fourth goal after Ryan Jack’s ‘blind pass’ had given the ball away (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Half-time substitute Ryan Jack, who gave away the ball with a “blind pass” for the fourth goal, apologised to the Gers fans and is looking to make amends against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He told BT Sport: “Having two 4-0 defeats on the bounce does affect you, individually and collectively.

“But that’s for us in the changing room to stick together and, along with the staff, we will fight our way through it.

“It’s important that we come out on Saturday and do that.

“We have let a lot of people down and we need to apologise to the fans, who have sacrificed to make this trip and back us.

“All we can do is apologise and make sure we are ready to get the win on Saturday.”

