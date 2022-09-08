A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Women’s Super League season begins on Saturday, hot on the heels of England’s Euro 2022 win.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the season in numbers.

13 – this will be the 13th WSL season, including 2017’s Spring Series, and the sixth to follow the current winter schedule.

5 – record number of titles for Chelsea, in addition to their Spring Series win. They have won the last three in a row.

4 – teams to have won the WSL, with three titles for Arsenal, two for Liverpool and one for Manchester City – who have been runners-up on six occasions.

57 – Chelsea’s 2020-21 title win brought a record WSL points total. Arsenal’s 55 last season matched Manchester City the previous year for the most without winning the league.

👏 40,000 TICKETS SOLD 👏 Your support for @ArsenalWFC has been incredible – but we want more! 😍 Be a part of history and purchase your tickets today ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 5, 2022

40,000 – tickets sold for the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, the Gunners announced earlier this week – beating the WSL record of 38,262 when the two teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, as well as the combined gates of the three games Arsenal played at the Emirates last season (39,393).

22 – the record for goals in a WSL season, by Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in 2018-19. Sam Kerr won last season’s Golden Boot with 20 for Chelsea, her second win in succession.

74 – Miedema is also the competition’s record scorer over the course of a career.

174 – recently retired England Euros winner Jill Scott holds the record for most appearances but is set to be surpassed this season, with Liverpool newcomer Gilly Flaherty – who scored the WSL’s first ever goal, for Arsenal in 2011 – and Tottenham’s Kerys Harrop just five behind.

Vivianne Miedema’s 2018-19 season remains a WSL scoring record (Mark Kerton/PA)

155 per cent – rise in season-ticket sales reported by Brighton in August as several teams see a post-Euros boost.

66 – games televised live by Sky Sports or the BBC over the season, with all other fixtures streamed on FA Player.

4 – members of the inaugural Barclays FA WSL Hall of Fame class, with former Arsenal stars Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey and ex-Everton and Gunners midfielder Fara Williams inducted alongside current Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Two further members will be inducted each year.