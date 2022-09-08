6 things we learned as the Champions League returned with plenty of drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 things we learned as the Champions League returned with plenty of drama

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:02 am
Jurgen Klopp (centre) admitted the defeat in Naples leaves Liverpool with “lots of soul searching” (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp (centre) admitted the defeat in Naples leaves Liverpool with “lots of soul searching” (Agostino Gemito/PA)

The Champions League returned this week as last season’s runners-up Liverpool got off to a nightmare start in Naples, while Chelsea’s unexpected defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb proved Thomas Tuchel’s last stand.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from matchday one.

Nightmare in Naples

Liverpool were thrashed in Naples
Liverpool were thrashed in Naples (Agostino Gemito/PA)

Liverpool took their stuttering Premier League form into Europe – and could probably count themselves lucky not to have been more than 3-0 down at half-time against Luciano Spalletti’s exciting side.

The Partenopei eventually ran out 4-1 winners in a raucous Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

One result, of course, does not define a campaign, but Klopp – whose side host Ajax on Tuesday in their second group match – admitted the manner of the capitulation in Naples would lead to “lots of soul searching”.

Tuchel’s time to go

Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb proved to be the last match of Tuchel’s reign as the Blues’ hierarchy sacked the German on Wednesday morning.

The German coach had presided over three defeats from seven matches in the new campaign, during which he questioned whether the squad had enough depth for the challenges ahead.

On the back of spending a one-window Premier League record £273million to revamp the squad, new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali expected more.

Brighton boss Graham Potter appears to be the club’s choice for the German’s replacement and could be in charge for the Blues’ next European tie at home to RB Salzburg next Wednesday.

Haaland rolls on

Erling Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City thrashed Sevilla 4-0.

The Norwegian has scored 12 goals in seven games for his new club and a staggering 25 Champions League goals in just 20 appearances during his career.

Most of those goals came for Borussia Dortmund, who are the visitors in City’s next group match when the German side will try and halt Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side.

Celtic and Rangers return

The Old Firm rivals made their long-awaited returns to the group stage of the competition, but neither managed to pick up a point in tough opening matches.

Celtic started brightly enough at home against reigning champions Real Madrid, but eventually were outclassed 3-0 in their first game back in the Champions League for five years. The Bhoys are off to Warsaw to take on Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk next in a tie which is likely to be crucial for their hopes of progressing any further.

Rangers, meanwhile, went down 4-0 to Ajax in Amsterdam, as the Dutch side scored three times in the opening 33 minutes. Not an ideal start after a 12-year absence, but Napoli should expect a hot reception when they travel to Ibrox next week.

Lewandowski enjoys new surroundings

Poland striker Lewandowski took his personal Champions League tally to 89 as he plundered a hat-trick to help Barcelona sweep aside Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

He may have turned 34 in August, but Lewandowski looks fresher than ever after his summer move from Bayern Munich – which is exactly where he is headed in matchday two for a mouthwatering heavyweight clash.

Typical late drama

Atletico Madrid celebrate Antoine Griezmann's late goal
Antoine Griezmann’s goal deep into stoppage time sparked wild celebrations at the Metropolitano (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The opening week of the Champions League continued providing the drama right through to the end of matchday one.

Atletico Madrid snatched a 2-1 victory over Porto at the Metropolitano Stadium – with all three goals coming during 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Mario Hermoso thought he had struck the winner only for Mateus Uribe to score from the spot at the other end to make it 1-1.

But there was still time for substitute Antoine Griezmann to nod home a winning goal. The Champions League is certainly back.

