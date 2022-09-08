Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Social media round-up

Exclusive: Wolves appeal for Diego Costa’s work permit/appeal has been accepted. Diego will fly to England later tonight to discuss final details of the free transfer. 🚨🟠 #WWFC Medical tests have been scheduled and it will be a key step to proceed — one year contract ready. pic.twitter.com/xBXar0DCmE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.