We have to bounce back – Giovanni van Bronckhorst demands Rangers response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We have to bounce back – Giovanni van Bronckhorst demands Rangers response

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 11:04 am
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his side beaten 4-0 by Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his side beaten 4-0 by Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Giovanni van Bronckhorst appealed for a response from his Rangers side for the second time in less than a week following their calamitous 4-0 defeat by Ajax in Amsterdam.

The Light Blues’ first Champions League group game in 12 years ended painfully at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where the visitors found themselves three goals down at the interval, as they had against Celtic last Saturday.

The Hoops added another goal at Parkhead after the break and Ajax repeated that feat to leave Van Bronckhorst stunned again.

Rangers, already five points behind Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership after only six fixtures, face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday and the Gers boss urged his players to quickly regain form.

He said: “To have to two defeats by Celtic and Ajax, 4-0 twice, is a heavy loss.

“We have to bounce back. It won’t be easy of course because the knock we had on Saturday and Wednesday, it is not going to be easy, but it is the only thing we can do.

“Saturday is a big game for us, it is a tough game at Pittodrie and we have two days to prepare.

“Sometimes in football you taste victory and success and sometimes you feel defeat and feel very low, but when I have those moments as a coach, I want to fight even more and I expect that from my players as well, to be successful against Aberdeen.

“It is eight goals in two games. That is too much for Rangers. That can never happen.

“Against a team who is very strong in the Champions League you can lose a game, but you see the way we gifted the goals.

“We have a big game on Saturday against Aberdeen which is a tough game for us, so it is going to be a real fight.”

The Dutchman accused his players of naivety after they were undone by a set-piece to start their downfall in Amsterdam.

After having a let-off when Ajax’s first corner was headed wide by defender Jurrien Timber, midfielder Edson Alvarez also rose unchallenged six yards out to head in Steven Berghuis’ corner.

Confidence drained and Gers defender James Sands inadvertently redirected a Berghuis shot into his own net after 32 minutes, with Mohammed Kudus driving in off a post a minute later.

Steven Bergwijn gleefully added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining after Ibrox substitute Ryan Jack’s slack back pass had put him through on goal.

“It is about winning your battles,” said former Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst.

“We have tall players in the zone and I think the smallest player on the pitch blocked one of our players.

“It is about the desire to do everything you can to win your duels and not to be naive.

“That’s what we have to get out of the team because gifting a goal like that is at this level is very damaging.

“It was a big defeat. We had a bad game.

“We weren’t in the game enough to compete with Ajax.

“I think the level we reached in the first half is not on the level we needed to be competitive in the Champions League.

“You can see the difference in moving, passing and thinking. That is the level we are facing in the Champion League.

“We just weren’t good enough in the first half, in the second half we switched to a back five to get more control of the space and give less chances away, but we faced an opponent where every mistake we made, they punished us and we did that many times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager
Iga Swiatek drops her racket in celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in…

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…