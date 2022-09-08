Crawley to check on duo ahead of Gillingham game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley will assess defenders George Francomb and Travis Johnson ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Gillingham.

Club captain Francomb was due to start last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Salford before sustaining an injury in training, while full-back Johnson was forced out of that game at half-time.

Red Devils boss Kevin Betsy has been hampered by a string of injury issues, with Tobi Omole, Teddy Jenks and Ashley Nadesan among those absent in Greater Manchester.

Defender Nick Tsaroulla is back into contention following a one-match ban, while striker Caleb Chukwuemeka is pushing for his full debut after coming off the bench last Saturday following his arrival from Aston Villa.

Gillingham will be without suspended defender Haji Mnoga.

The on-loan Portsmouth player was sent off just 10 minutes into his debut in last weekend’s goalless draw with Swindon.

Defender Robbie McKenzie, who rejoined the club on deadline day, has trained all week and could be involved.

Gills boss Neil Harris is unlikely to risk midfielder Dom Jefferies (thigh).