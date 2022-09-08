Michael Beale may make changes as QPR host Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale may make changes as QPR host Huddersfield

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:02 pm
Michael Beale could make changes for QPR’s clash with Huddersfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale could make changes for QPR’s clash with Huddersfield (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

QPR boss Michael Beale could make changes for the visit of struggling Huddersfield on Saturday.

The R’s went down 1-0 at Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship last weekend but new signings Tim Iroegbunam and Leon Balogun did make their debuts off the bench.

Both will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up this time around but the home side will remain without several key players.

Luke Amos (hamstring), Taylor Richards (thigh), Niko Hamalainen (ankle) and Jake Clarke-Salter (hamstring) are expected to miss out.

Huddersfield are second from bottom and with only one win to their name this campaign but will look to deadline day arrival Michal Helik to lift spirits.

Helik was an unused substitute in their 1-0 loss to Blackpool having struggled with a quad injury in recent weeks.

The former Barnsley forward will hope to play some part in the capital but boss Danny Schofield is still missing a handful of his playing group.

David Kasumu (hamstring) and Matty Pearson (foot) are unavailable and Tyreece Simpson, another deadline signing, is not set to play until November due to a long-standing knee issue.

