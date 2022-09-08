Livingston boss David Martindale reveals ‘trepidation’ ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston boss David Martindale reveals ‘trepidation’ ahead of Celtic clash

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:08 pm
David Martindale’s team beat Celtic last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale admits Livingston face a formidable task on Saturday as they bid to avoid the same fate as every other cinch Premiership side to have come up against Celtic this season.

The Hoops have scored a whopping 29 goals and conceded just two in their seven matches against domestic opposition this term, with their last two league games bringing a 9-0 destruction of Dundee United and a 4-0 victory over city rivals Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side earned further plaudits for a strong first-half performance in their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Livi boss Martindale conceded there is an element of “trepidation” associated with going up against the Scottish champions at present, but that will not diminish his hope that his team, who have lost only two of their last five meetings with Celtic, can take something from Parkhead.

“It’s a game we can look forward to, but with a wee bit of trepidation in there also, to be fair,” he said. “You’ve got to stay in the game for the first 30 minutes. I look at Celtic, and the first 30 minutes, they’re usually scintillating, brilliant.

“They’re really exciting, and the tempo they play at is incredible. They try and blow you away in the first 30 minutes. Then you go into the next block of 30 minutes and they’re still bang at it.

“For us, it’s about trying to stay in the game. But is it any different to any other game against the Old Firm over the years? Probably not. As managers, I think we probably all preach the same things when we go to Parkhead or Ibrox: ‘Stay in the game, stay in the game.’

“Do I feel a bit of trepidation? Potentially, but we’re going there to try and take something from the game.

“Are we going there in fear of Celtic? No, of course we’re not. But I’m not naive enough not to know that the game can swing in a massive negative towards us if we don’t do our jobs properly.”

Martindale, whose side were the last to win a league match against Celtic almost a year ago, has warned his players that they must remain alert from first minute to last.

“On Tuesday night Real Madrid had a shot and I don’t think it had crossed the byline by the time the wee ball-boy was throwing the ball on to Joe Hart,” he pointed out.

“Just as the ball had gone off the park, Joe was taking his kick. That’s the tempo of the game, that’s how they like to play. As a spectator I love seeing that, it’s brilliant. But going up against it, we’ve got to be aware of that and try and nullify it.”

