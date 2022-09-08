Alice Capsey hails leadership of stand-in England captain Nat Sciver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alice Capsey hails leadership of stand-in England captain Nat Sciver

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 3:22 pm
Nat Sciver’s captaincy has been praised by Alice Capsey (Jacob King/PA)
Nat Sciver’s captaincy has been praised by Alice Capsey (Jacob King/PA)

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has hailed the calming influence of stand-in skipper Nat Sciver as she continues to lead her country in Heather Knight’s absence.

Knight is recovering from hip surgery, meaning Sciver will continue to carry the baton in the Vitality T20 series against India starting on Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old Capsey has played all seven of her international appearances on Sciver’s watch, having debuted against South Africa immediately after Knight’s injury and earned a spot in the Commonwealth Games side.

And she has no doubt that the team are in the best possible hands.

Alice Capsey (right) in action during The Hundred.
Alice Capsey (right) in action during The Hundred (Yui Mok/PA)

“Nat’s obviously very experienced, a great cool and calm person to be around for a youngster like me,” she said.

“It was amazing to play under her captaincy in the South Africa series and the Commonwealths and I’m really looking forward to being around her again. She brings that level of composure that, as a younger player, it is really comforting to be around.

“You always know there is someone you can go to or talk to and get a rational answer. I’ve learned so much just from being around, it’s really exciting to have her as a leader in the group and see how she goes about things.”

Both players had memorable campaigns in The Hundred, Capsey winning the title for the second year in a row with Oval Invincibles and playing a starring role in the final, while Sciver was named tournament MVP following a fine camaign with Trent Rockets.

The competition gave the England squad an immediate chance to get over an underwhelming conclusion to the Games in Birmingham, where this month’s opponents beat them in the semi-final before another defeat in the Bronze medal match against New Zealand.

“We’ve had the disappointment of the Commonwealths but we’re parking it and putting all our focus into the India series,” said Capsey.

“We’re really motivated. It’s a really exciting series that presents a lot of challenges along the way, we have to adapt and overcome. We lost in the Commonwealth Games, however that was a few weeks ago, we come off The Hundred with a fresh start, a new series and all to play for.”

Capsey was a breakout star of the inaugural Hundred, coming to the fore with some standout performances while still a GCSE student, but has had to cope with a bigger target on her back this time.

With eight wickets and 118 runs at a strike-rate of 142.16, she coped well with a spotlight that is only going to intensify as her international career takes off.

“Obviously last year no-one really knew who I was and coming into this year I noticed a bit more planning about how to get me out and how to face me,” she said.

“But that’s all part of the challenge of coming into professional cricket and playing in those tournaments. It was a challenge for me to adapt my game.

“Form is such a precious thing and you have to look after it, as a batter especially. I was probably struggling at the beginning of the season with South East Stars, not putting in performances I would have liked.

“The turning point was getting picked for the South Africa series. Since then I’ve been trying to look after my form as much as possible.”

