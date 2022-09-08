Graham Potter: From non-league to Champions League, via Swedish fourth division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Potter: From non-league to Champions League, via Swedish fourth division

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 4:08 pm
Graham Potter is the new Chelsea manager (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter is the new Chelsea manager (Joe Giddens/PA)

Only five years ago any media wishing to hear Graham Potter wax lyrical about his improbable rise from the ninth tier of English football to the Europa League group stages could simply call the mobile number that was published on his club’s official website.

Potter was in the midst of working miracles in sub-arctic Sweden with Ostersund, whom he lifted from the fourth to first tier then into battle with some of the giants of the European game.

As his side reached the last 32, where they secured a famous 2-1 second-leg win at Arsenal, the former York defender was only too happy to make himself accessible to an increasingly intrigued world’s press.

Graham Potter during his Ostersunds days
Graham Potter during his Ostersund days (Adam Davy/PA)

Potter told of starting his coaching journey with Leeds Carnegie in the Northern Counties East League in 2008, and how Ostersund’s triple promotion had been inspired by a larger than life chairman, Daniel Kindberg, who viewed cultural enrichment as an integral part of the training programme.

Under Kindberg’s control, the players were made to train and perform a dance routine to ‘Swan Lake’, some became published authors and it was not uncommon to end a session with a workshop on the indigenous Sami people of the Swedish Arctic.

“I didn’t feel like the typical pathway was enough for me,” Potter told the PA news agency in 2017. “That’s the beauty of football. You never know where things are going to end up.”

As he swans into Stamford Bridge this week, he can reflect on a playing career that peaked with 10 Premier League appearances for Southampton, including in the famous 6-3 win over Manchester United at The Dell in 1996.

SOUTHAMPTON/Manchester
Egil Ostenstad celebrates scoring in Southampton’s famous 6-3 win over Manchester United in 1996 (David Giles/PA)

Potter’s playing career petered out at the age of 30 and he completed his Masters, moving into the education sector and linking up with Carnegie, the team representing Leeds university with whom he took his coaching badges.

An unlikely recommendation from Graham Jones, then assistant to Swansea boss Roberto Martinez, saw Potter accept the Ostersund challenge in 2011, jetting just outside the Arctic Circle where temperatures routinely plummeted below minus 35 degrees in winter.

He took with him a rag-bag collection of apparent has-beens and never-weres, including Jamie Hopcutt, who had been released by York as a teenager and suddenly found himself fielding a phone call every bit as unlikely as the one that led Potter to pack his bags.

“I was being sent out on loan to places like Whitby when I got an e-mail inviting me to a trial day at Warwick University,” recalled Hopcutt. “I scored a hat-trick and got a call from Graham, and he invited me over to Sweden to see how I liked it.”

Jamie Hopcutt in action for Ostersunds
Jamie Hopcutt in action for Ostersund (Adam Davy/PA)

Peculiar as Potter’s trajectory – never mind his transfer policy – may have appeared, it proved a marriage made in heaven as he lifted his unfashionable side into Sweden’s top tier, Allsvenskan, in his first five years in charge.

They won the Swedish Cup, which in turn earned them a shot at the Europa League, where they proceeded to beat both Galatasaray and PAOK, earning a place in the group stage where Potter would, initially at least, be the only British manager.

Advancing behind Athletic Bilbao having lost only one game, Potter led his side into a last-32 clash with the Gunners and inspired a 2-1 win in the second leg, despite falling to a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

“At 2-0 we thought we had a chance,” admitted Potter, by now well versed in the footballing improbable. “We played well, won the game, but it was just short of the miracle.”

Ostersunds celebrate victory at Arsenal
Ostersund celebrate victory at Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Inevitably Potter’s achievement attracted attention, and in 2018 he was appointed manager of newly-relegated Championship side Swansea. He proved equally at home in the south Wales sun as he had in the Arctic Circle – and his unlikely odyssey was only just beginning.

He joined Brighton in 2019 and led the Seagulls to their record points total in the Premier League during that Covid-hit season. Brighton matched that total again the following campaign, before they recorded their first top-half finish with last year’s ninth place.

Potter’s continued success made him Chelsea’s number one target following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

It is to be assumed Blues officials did not have to trawl the internet for his mobile number. But Potter’s message has always resolutely remained the same.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Games have been postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football in England postponed as sports pay their respects to the Queen
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…