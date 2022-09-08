Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin amused by Rangers boss’s financial gulf remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin amused by Rangers boss’s financial gulf remarks

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:00 pm
Jim Goodwin hopes his side can compete with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin hopes his side can compete with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admits he was amused listening to Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst talking about financial disparities following the Ibrox side’s thrashing by Ajax.

Van Bronckhorst claimed it was “too much to ask” for Rangers to compete in the Champions League without “hundreds of millions” following his side’s 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Aberdeen fans will expect their team to at least match Rangers at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership on Saturday despite their club’s wage bill being less than a fifth of their opponents.

Goodwin told Sky Sports: “I always find it amusing when managers from either side of the Old Firm come out and talk about financial gulfs.

“I mean, welcome to the world of the other 10 Premiership clubs.

“I think here at Aberdeen I have got good resources available to me. Of course, they are not the same level of what Rangers and Celtic have got available but we make do with what we have got.

“We have got a fantastic, state-of-the-art training facility and we have got great plans for the stadium in the coming years.

“We have a great air of positivity in the city because of how the team are doing. We are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and where we are sitting in the league table, albeit it’s very early days, third, is where we want to be come the end of the season as a minimum requirement.

“But if we win on Saturday we go level on points with Rangers and you just never know what can happen after that.”

Goodwin promised his side would attack Rangers, who also lost 4-0 in their most recent league game against Celtic.

The former St Mirren boss told a media conference: “We are going to approach this game the same way we have approached every other game. We have been a team that has been very much on the front foot and we have been pressing teams high up the pitch.

“I don’t want us to be passive and show them too much respect – we want to get after them from the first minute, get them on the back foot and really create an electric atmosphere within Pittodrie.”

The Dons will be without on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson after accepting a retrospective red card for his challenge on Ross County’s Callum Johnson.

Goodwin admitted the tackle looked much worse when he watched the footage back, but added: “Leighton Clarkson is not that type of player. He hasn’t been brought here to be a midfield enforcer, he is anything but.

“He is technically very, very good and has scored a couple of wonder goals already. He holds his hands up that he mistimed that tackle but it’s not something he is renowned for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Games have been postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football in England postponed as sports pay their respects to the Queen
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…