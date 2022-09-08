Hampshire beat Northamptonshire to go top of Division One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hampshire beat Northamptonshire to go top of Division One

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:06 pm
Mohammad Abbas starred for Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)
Mohammad Abbas starred for Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)

Hampshire moved to the top of LV= Insurance County Championship Division One after they beat the rain to thrash Northamptonshire by an innings and four runs at the Ageas Bowl.

Leading wicket-taker Kyle Abbott missed out because of a lower leg problem suffered during Wednesday evening.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, though, weighed in with four for 32 while Keith Barker took three for 63, as Hampshire claimed full points from the match to lead Surrey by eight.

After the morning had been washed out and further rain took the players off again in the afternoon, Hampshire eventually managed to pick up the seven wickets needed in 27 overs as the visitors were bowled out for 221.

Lancashire’s title hopes look all-but over after their bid for a final-day victory over Roses rivals Yorkshire was thwarted at Emirates Old Trafford.

Yorkshire had been set an unlikely victory target of 302 in a minimum of 84 overs, but Lancashire took the upper hand when they reduced the visitors to 67 for three.

However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore made a determined unbeaten 34, coming off 159 balls, as Yorkshire finished on 102 for three in the 64th over when rain curtailed play just after 4pm leaving both sides to take 13 points.

Essex needed just 28 balls to complete an innings-and-260-run victory over Kent at Canterbury.

Once the rain stopped and play started on day four, the visitors claimed the remaining two wickets quickly to bowl Kent out for 149.

Sam Cook took 10 for 60 in the match, including seven for 33 in the second innings, while Jamie Porter claimed three for 50.

Jordan Cox was top scorer with 65 for Kent, who are deep in the relegation battle.

Gloucestershire’s bid for a first County Championship win of the season was thwarted by the weather on the final day against Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors extended their second-innings total from an overnight 246 for five to 279 for seven before declaring with a lead of 374.

The rain, though, soon set in and the match was confirmed as a draw, Somerset having reached 11 without loss in their second innings.

Gloucestershire – adrift at the bottom with only two games to play – took 12 points, having two deducted for a slow over rate, while Somerset also picked up the same which lifted them seven points clear of Warwickshire.

Glamorgan moved into second place in Division Two after their rain-affected clash with Worcestershire finished in a draw at Cardiff.

The Welsh county picked up 12 points from the match to move seven ahead of promotion rivals Middlesex – who are their next opponents at Lord’s – while Worcestershire took 14.

There were only 55 minutes of play possible on the final day, during which Glamorgan claimed an extra batting bonus point as they progressed from 241 for eight to 295 all out, Chris Cooke making an unbeaten 51.

Glamorgan fell 10 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, so were immediately sent back in, but openers David Lloyd and Ed Byrom only had to survive nine balls before the rain came down and the match was abandoned early in the afternoon with Somerset 11 without loss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Games have been postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football in England postponed as sports pay their respects to the Queen
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…