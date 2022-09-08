The Queen pictured at sporting events over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen pictured at sporting events over the years

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:00 pm
Queen Elizabeth II presentis the trophy to trainer William Haggas after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2021 (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II presentis the trophy to trainer William Haggas after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2021 (PA)

Here the PA news agency takes a look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s history at sporting events.

In 1949, before becoming Queen, then Princess Elizabeth presented the FA Cup to Wolves captain Billy Wright
In 1949, before becoming Queen, then Princess Elizabeth presented the FA Cup to Wolves captain Billy Wright (PA Archive)
The Queen has had a long-standing interest in horse racing, dating throughout her reign. In 1953 she, alongside the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, the Duchess of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Norfolk congratulated trainer Captain C. Boyd-Rochfort, after the Queen's horse Choir Boy won the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot
The Queen has had a long-standing interest in horse racing, dating throughout her reign. In 1953 she, alongside the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, the Duchess of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Norfolk congratulated trainer Captain C. Boyd-Rochfort, after the Queen’s horse Choir Boy won the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot (PA Archive)
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne visiting the polo ponies during a break in the polo tournament, in which the Duke of Edinburgh was playing at Smith’s Lawn in Windsor Great Park in 1956
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne visiting the polo ponies during a break in the polo tournament, in which the Duke of Edinburgh was playing at Smith’s Lawn in Windsor Great Park in 1956 (PA Archive)
Queen Elizabeth II paid her first visit to Wimbledon since being crowned in 1957 presenting American player Althea Gibson with the gold salver after she beat fellow American Darlene Hard in the Ladies Singles Final
Queen Elizabeth II paid her first visit to Wimbledon since being crowned in 1957 to present American player Althea Gibson with the gold salver in the Ladies Singles Final (PA Archive)
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and the Duke of Beaufort at the Three Day Horse Trials at Badminton in 1958
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and the Duke of Beaufort at the Three Day Horse Trials at Badminton in 1958 (PA Archive)
The Queen shook hands with England captain Bobby Moore after she had declared open the first World Cup game of the 1966 tournament
The Queen shook hands with England captain Bobby Moore after she had declared open the first World Cup game of the 1966 tournament (PA Archive)
The Queen handed the World Cup trophy to a triumphant England team after the 1966 finald Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
The Queen handed the World Cup trophy to a triumphant England team after the 1966 final (PA Archive)
The Queen and the Duke of Norfolk at Royal Ascot in 1970
The Queen and the Duke of Norfolk at Royal Ascot in 1970 (PA Archive)
On a tour of Australia, Queen Elizabeth II was introduced to the England cricket team by captain Tony Greig, before the start of the Centenary Test against Australia in Melbourne in 1977
On a tour of Australia, Queen Elizabeth II was introduced to the England cricket team by captain Tony Greig, before the start of the Centenary Test against Australia in Melbourne in 1977 (PA Archive)
The English team paraded in front of the Queen at the 1994 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
The English team paraded in front of the Queen at the 1994 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony (PA Archive)
The Queen congratulates Frankie Dettori after he won the 1999 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes horserace riding Daylami, at Ascot
The Queen congratulates Frankie Dettori after he won the 1999 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes horserace riding Daylami, at Ascot (Neil Munns/PA)
John Eales, captain of Australia received the 199 Rugby World Cup trophy from the Queen
John Eales, captain of Australia received the 1999 Rugby World Cup trophy from the Queen (Toby Melville/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and her mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother watches the finish of the Derby from the Royal Box at Epsom Downs in Surrey 2001
Queen Elizabeth II and her mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother watch the finish of the Derby from the Royal Box at Epsom Downs in Surrey 2001 (Tim Ockenden/PA)
At the opening of the 2002 Commonwealth Games, England captain David Beckham and Kirsty Howard handed the Queens Jubille baton to Queen
At the opening of the 2002 Commonwealth Games, England captain David Beckham and Kirsty Howard handed the Queens Jubille baton to Queen (Phil Noble/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II posed, with the England rugby squad at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup
Queen Elizabeth II posed, with the England rugby squad at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with the Princess Royal and Prime Minister David Cameron at the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II with the Princess Royal and Prime Minister David Cameron at the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony (John Stillwell/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II meet Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London in 2013
Queen Elizabeth II meet Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II the 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Celtic Park, Glasgow
Queen Elizabeth II the 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Celtic Park, Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II meets one of her horses during day one of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle in 2018
Queen Elizabeth II meets one of her horses during day one of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II alongside winning Jockey Sean Levey during Champions Day at the Royal Ascot Racecourse in 2019
Queen Elizabeth II alongside winning Jockey Sean Levey during Champions Day at the Royal Ascot Racecourse in 2019 (Simon Cooper/PA)

