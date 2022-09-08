Hearts well beaten on return to Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts well beaten on return to Europe

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:52 pm
Hearts players observe a minute’s silence for the Queen (Robert Perry/PA)
Hearts players observe a minute's silence for the Queen (Robert Perry/PA)

Hearts were crushed 4-0 by on-form Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their opening Europa Conference League match at Tynecastle.

The cinch Premiership side, competing in European group-stage football for the first time in 18 years, had a couple of promising moments in the first half but fell behind in the 26th minute.

Three further goals in the closing quarter of the match for the Turkish side ensured a dismal evening in the Edinburgh drizzle for the Jambos, who have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Manager Robbie Neilson made five changes to the side that started Saturday’s defeat at Livingston as Lewis Neilson, Toby Sibbick, Jorge Grant, Gary Mackay-Steven and Stephen Humphrys were replaced by Nathaniel Atkinson, Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest.

Istanbul, on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to March, travelled to Edinburgh without former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, who had suffered from a fever over the past week.

After the Turks had controlled possession in the early stages, Hearts had the first chance in the 14th minute when Andy Halliday produced a superb piece of skill to get himself in behind the visitors’ defence but he took too long to get his shot away and the danger was snuffed out.

Istanbul captain Danijel Aleksic’s then saw two headers saved in quick succession by Hearts keeper Craig Gordon in the 20th minute.

Three minutes later, the hosts thought they had taken the lead when Haring beat keeper Muhammed Sengezer to a Smith cross and headed across the six-yard box to Stephen Kingsley whose goalbound header was scrambled off the line.

But Hearts fell behind in the 26th minute when Haring was dispossessed on the edge of his own box and Hasan Ali Kaldirim pounced on the loose ball wide on the left to fire a lovely angled left-footed strike from 18 yards out beyond the reach of Gordon and into the corner of the net.

Hearts had a let-off in the 34th minute when Aleksic fired the rebound over the bar from close-range after Bertrand Traore’s shot was saved by Gordon.

A minute’s silence at the start of the second half was held after news emerged of the Queen’s death, although there was a sense of awkwardness in the air as one supporter shouted a profanity about the Queen, sparking a small section of Hearts supporters to begin singing God Save The Queen. This then provoked the majority of home fans to respond with booing.

The second half was a grim affair for Hearts. After Traore smashed a shot against the crossbar in the 50th minute, goals from Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Stefano Okaka and Berkay Ozcan in the closing quarter of the match ensured a wretched opening to the Conference League for the Edinburgh side.

