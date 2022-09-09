US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.

World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.

In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opposite sides of the net in the final.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Caroline Garcia (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tweet of the day

I Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget. This one hurts, but back to work & onto the next. @carlosalcaraz , congrats, it was an incredible battle! Good luck for the rest of the tournament💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/r6wSr3Lnbt — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 8, 2022

Shot of the day

TWEENER LOB 😱@juanscabal that was ridiculous 👏 pic.twitter.com/L5vEBs9bE0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Wheelie good

History is made! 🇬🇧 Ben Bartram wins the first #USOpen junior wheelchair match. pic.twitter.com/0P2ltXToCt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

This year’s US Open features a record number of wheelchair players, including a first junior competition at a slam.

Who’s up next?

The men take centre stage on Friday as the two singles finalists are decided.

Casper Ruud takes on Karen Khachanov in the opening clash before Carlos Alcaraz returns for another night-session encounter, this time against American hope Frances Tiafoe.

In the men’s doubles final earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.