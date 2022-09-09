Matt Kvesic: Worcester plight ‘upsetting’ but we must put best foot forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Kvesic: Worcester plight ‘upsetting’ but we must put best foot forward

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:02 pm
Matt Kvesic (right) is in his second spell at Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Matt Kvesic (right) is in his second spell at Worcester (David Davies/PA)

England international Matt Kvesic admits that Worcester’s alarming financial plight has proved a “stressful” and “upsetting” experience.

But Kvesic, who is in his second spell with the Warriors, has mirrored a collective desire to put the Gallagher Premiership club back on track.

Worcester kick off their Premiership campaign against London Irish on Saturday, amid HM Revenue & Customs freezing the club’s finances in its pursuit of unpaid tax, and players and staff seeing wages delayed.

Worcester
Worcester have been hit by financial problems (David Davies/PA)

Worcester co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham insist they remain in talks with possible buyers for the business, although four Worcestershire MPs have called for Warriors to be placed in administration.

“Let’s not gloss over the fact that it has been pretty stressful. It has been a tough couple of months, really,” Kvesic said.

“But the way the boys have responded has been pretty exceptional. ‘Dimes’ (Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond) laid the law down pretty early on. He said we are going to ride this out and stay tight.

“There is no point sulking or going off in little groups and moaning about bits. The best way to behave is to stay tight and show that we are together as a group.”

Kvesic, who has won four England caps, rejoined Worcester two years ago following an initial playing stint at Sixways from 2009 to 2013.

“It has been pretty stressful. I am not going to pretend otherwise,” the 30-year-old added.

“But there is nothing I can do that will directly impact what is going on above me. I just have to do my job.

“At home, it is not ideal. I have got a little lad and there is worry about the future, but you can’t look too much into the future – you have to stay in the present.

Steve Diamond
Worcester rugby director Steve Diamond (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Not once did I think about jacking it in. We didn’t get paid on time last month or the month before that, so that wasn’t too big an issue for me.

“I have experienced a couple of different clubs (Gloucester and Exeter) which I am really grateful for, but for me this is my home. To see where we are now is upsetting.

“We don’t want people to feel sorry for us. We have had a lot of unbelievable support – fans, sponsors, the community, other clubs.

“But we don’t want to turn up for the first game of the Premiership season and just make the numbers up. We are not here to make the numbers up.

“Preparation has been a bit more tricky, but we all know how to play rugby, so it is about going out and putting our best foot forward against Irish and showing we mean business.

“I am sure we will be absolutely blowing. Come 20 minutes, I will be sweating, with my hands on my knees, but London Irish will be the same. Our preparation hasn’t been perfect, but that is no excuse.”

Kvesic will line up at number eight against Irish, with flanker Cameron Neild, who only joined Warriors from Sale this summer, captaining the team instead of an injured Ted Hill.

Neild said: “The lads playing on Saturday have played thousands of games.

Cameron Neild
Former Sale player Cameron Neild will captain Worcester in their Premiership opener (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When you cross the white line, you aren’t thinking about what is coming into your bank at the end of the month, you are thinking about the guy that is coming head-first into you and how you can put him on his backside.

“I have worked with Steve (Diamond) for a long time, and he is brilliant at getting his message across to the players, the staff, the owners and the wider audience.

“He is a really good man to follow. In ‘Dimes’ we trust.”

