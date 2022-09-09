Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defend US Open doubles title with hard-fought win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram defend US Open doubles title with hard-fought win

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 7:40 pm
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram have successfully defended their US Open title (John Walton/PA)
Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram have successfully defended their US Open title (John Walton/PA)

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram became just the second team in the open era to successfully defend their US Open doubles title.

With Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof on the other side of the net, there was guaranteed to be a British winner, and it was Londoner Salisbury and American Ram who came out on top of a tight contest, winning 7-6 (4) 7-5.

It is a third grand slam title together for Ram and Salisbury, who also won the Australian Open in 2020, and they follow in the footsteps of Australian greats Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, the last team to win back-to-back titles in New York in 1995 and 1996.

The victory also means Salisbury, who has also won two mixed doubles titles, holds on to the world number number one ranking. Skupski would have overtaken him had he and Koolhof lifted the trophy.

Salisbury said: “It’s pretty crazy. I can’t quite believe that we’re standing here again. It’s so special to be playing in this incredible stadium and to have that piece of history, to have won this twice in a row, is amazing.”

Both British players showed their respects to the Queen, Salisbury with a black armband and Skupski a black ribbon on his shirt.

As expected, there was little to choose between the teams throughout on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The first set was especially tight, with a nervous first game from Skupski on serve in his first men’s doubles slam final the only slight opening until the tie-break.

Koolhof and Skupski, who have won six titles in a brilliant season, looked to have created a solid lead at 4-1 but some fine returning from Salisbury and Ram helped them reel off six points in a row to take the set.

The first break came in the third game of the second set, when consistent pressure from Koolhof and Skupski saw Ram drop serve, but he and Salisbury hit straight back.

The pressure on the second seeds was growing and, with Skupski serving at 5-6 they set up a first match point, taking it on a Salisbury smash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Premier League clubs will donate unused food to good causes (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Premier League clubs to donate spare food to good causes after matches postponed
Premier League fixtures will not take place this weekend after the death of the Queen (Mike Egerton/PA)
A closer look at decision to postpone football matches and what happens next?
England captain Bobby Moore collected the trophy from the Queen after the 1966 World Cup final (PA)
Football halts to honour the Queen as England managers lead tributes
Mercedes’ George Russell, left, and Lewis Hamilton observe a minute’s silence alongside F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, centre left, and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, centre right, and managing director Ross Brawn (David Davies/PA)
F1 pays tribute to Queen before Carlos Sainz tops timesheets in practice
There were chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League final in Paris (Nick Potts/PA)
IOC has ‘full confidence’ in French security services despite CL final chaos
Jamie McGrath is settling in at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jamie McGrath hopes Dundee United new boys start gelling soon
Matt Kvesic (right) is in his second spell at Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Matt Kvesic: Worcester plight ‘upsetting’ but we must put best foot forward
Pedro Martinez Losa want fans to help Scotland’s World Cup bid (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pedro Martinez Losa hoping fans help roar Scotland towards 2023 World Cup finals
Christian Doidge is still waiting for his Kilmarnock debut (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek McInnes the reason behind Christian Doidge choosing Kilmarnock loan move
Joel Nouble is enjoying life at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
My confidence is very high – Joel Nouble happy with start to the season

More from Press and Journal

calamac
CalMac axes penalty charging proposals due to backlash
0
Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0