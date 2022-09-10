Salford set up semi-final date with St Helens after big win at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Salford set up semi-final date with St Helens after big win at Huddersfield

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 3:18 pm
Salford secured a comfortable win over Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford will take on reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens for a place in the Grand Final after routing Huddersfield 28-0 in the second sudden-death play-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The elimination tie was given the go-ahead only 24 hours earlier following the death of the Queen and, after both teams and the 5,000 crowd paid their respects, the Red Devils made their mark by racing into a 16-0 lead inside the first quarter.

There was no way back for the Giants under former Salford boss Ian Watson as Salford maintained the remarkable run of his successor Paul Rowley, who is 80 minutes away from leading them out at Old Trafford in his first season as a Super League head coach.

Salford’s reward for a hugely-impressive victory is a tilt at Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium next Saturday afternoon, while Wigan will host Leeds in the first semi-final on Friday night.

The only disappointment was the loss of influential stand-off Brodie Croft to a head knock just before half-time which looks certain to rule the former Melbourne and Brisbane playmaker, who is on the three-man short-list for Man of Steel, out of the semi-final.

Salford, who were Grand Final runners-up in 2019 under Watson, finished the regular season on a high, winning seven of their last nine matches, and the confidence was there to see from the kick-off.

Their fast start, highlighted by two tries in three minutes from Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins, un-nerved their opponents, who were forced to abandon their traditional methodical approach to building a performance only to discover there was no plan B.

The Giants were boosted by the return from injury of former Salford half-back Theo Fages but he never got the chance to make his mark as they struggled to contain Salford’s free-flowing attack.

Scrum-half Marc Sneyd, whose tactical kicking was instrumental, gave them the lead with an eighth-minute penalty awarded for a high tackle on captain Elijah Taylor before they stunned their hosts with two quickfire tries.

Ryan Brierley
Ryan Brierley (right) scored Salford’s third try (Martin Rickett/PA)

Slick handling from a scrum 30 metres out saw winger Burgess take full-back Ryan Brierley’s pass to cross at the corner while second rower Watkins finished off a clean break by Croft.

Sneyd converted both tries and kicked a second penalty on the hour awarded for a dangerous tackle on prop Tyler Dupree to extend his side’s lead to 16-0.

Huddersfield had a chance to get back into the contest when Brierley was sin-binned on 24 minutes for a late tackle on his opposite number Tui Lolohea but they lacked the craft to break down a well-marshalled defence.

Andy Ackers
Andy Ackers’ late try wrapped up a comfortable victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Giants’ hopes slipped further just before the interval when busy hooker Danny Levi went off with a knee injury, which meant Oliver Russell moving into the dummy-half role.

A blockbusting run from substitute Sebastine Ikahihifo early in the second half briefly raised Huddersfield’s flagging spirits but they were snuffed out on 48 minutes when Brierley won the race to Sneyd’s pinpoint grubber kick to score the Red Devils’ third try.

That was the only score of a lifeless second half until impressive hooker Andy Ackers dummied his way over for a 50-metre solo try 90 seconds from the end and Sneyd kicked his sixth goal from as many attempts.

