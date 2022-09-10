Crisis club Worcester heavily beaten by London Irish in Premiership opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Crisis club Worcester heavily beaten by London Irish in Premiership opener

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 5:29 pm
London Irish’s Will Joseph (centre) runs in to score his against Worcester (Steven Paston/PA).
London Irish’s Will Joseph (centre) runs in to score his against Worcester (Steven Paston/PA).

Worcester collapsed to a heavy defeat in their Gallagher Premiership opener to confirm that a long season awaits on and off the field as London Irish strolled to a 45-14 victory.

Facing the prospect of administration due to debts exceeding £25million, the Warriors found no refuge on the pitch at Brentford Community Stadium as they leaked seven tries.

Their players have still not been paid fully for August and, with £6million in tax due, the club face a winding-up court hearing on October 6 while behind the scenes new owners are sought urgently.

Evidence of the financial emergency was seen in last season’s kit still being used, with the jerseys displaying no player names in order to make them more swappable given the limited numbers available.

Robbed of any pre-season matches by the crisis, Worcester struggled once their promising start ran out of steam, most notably in their breakdown discipline as they lost the first-half penalty count 8-0.

Irish took their chances beautifully but were rarely under pressure and typically Henry Arundell got on the score sheet just a minute after stepping off the bench, his first involvement hacking the ball ahead and the second picking it up to touch down.

Players and officials observe a minute's silence in memory of the Queen ahead of kick-off
Players and officials observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen ahead of kick-off (Steven Paston/PA).

Following a moving minute’s silence in memory of the Queen, who died on Thursday, and a rendition of ‘God Save the King’, Worcester attempted to take a month of frustration out on Irish.

For a period it worked as they set off like a freight train to force the Exiles into a lengthy period of defence, centre Ollie Lawrence the greatest threat with two strong carries before Jamie Shillcock pounced on a error and escaped down the right touchline.

Another Lawrence run caused problems but, when he spilt the ball forward, Irish counter attacked and several phases later Ollie Hassell-Collins ran across field to initiate a try finished by Ben Donnell.

The Exiles led despite being under frequent siege, but they were aided by a favourable penalty count that saw their opponents infringe five times in the opening quarter alone.

London Irish’s Henry Arundell (right) touched down twice
London Irish’s Henry Arundell (right) touched down twice (Steven Paston/PA).

With Worcester busy shooting themselves in the foot, Irish’s backs produced a precise and high-speed sequence of play to add a second try through Ben White.

Shaky Warriors defence invited Haskell-Collins over for the third that was delivered inside the half-hour mark and, when Arundell worked his magic eight minutes after the interval, the bonus point was secure.

Will Joseph capitalised on an error to dart over from close range, but the one-way traffic was finally broken in the 65th minute when replacement hooker Curtis Langdon finished a series of forward drives.

Agustin Creevy restored the order of play, but, although Worcester appeared to have had the last word through Shillcock, Arundell added his second in injury time.

