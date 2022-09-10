England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 7:59 pm
England’s Liz Young shot a final-round 69 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Young finished on 12 under par at at Golfpark Holzhausern in Risch-Rotkreuz to win by one stroke from Sweden’s Linn Grant.

Fellow Englishwoman Rosie Davies was a shot further behind after a final-round 70.

Young, the overnight leader, recovered from a bogey on the first to re-establish her credentials with birdies on the third and seventh. After narrowly avoiding going out of bounds and saving par on the 10th, she then took a two-stroke lead with further birdies at the 11th and 14th.

Grant made a late charge with three successive birdies from the 15th to 17th but pars on the last four holes proved enough for Young to hold on.

Young, who is in her 14th season on tour, said: “I can’t believe it right now. I’ve been out here a while and haven’t had the win yet, so to do it here in Switzerland is just fantastic.

“I knew my game was coming together and I was getting better and better. That’s why I’m still out here. I hope my daughter is watching.”

