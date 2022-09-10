England ease to nine-wicket victory in opening T20 clash with India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England ease to nine-wicket victory in opening T20 clash with India

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 10:46 pm
Sophia Dunkley (right) helped guide England to victory in the opening T20 international against India (Will Matthews/PA)
Sophia Dunkley (right) helped guide England to victory in the opening T20 international against India (Will Matthews/PA)

England coasted to a dominant nine-wicket victory over India in the opening match of the Vitality T20 series at Chester-le-Street.

Set a target of 133 after Sarah Glenn had taken four for 23, opener Sophia Dunkley – who survived an early lbw dismissal off a no-ball – hit a fine half-century to guide England to victory with seven overs to spare.

Following a delayed start because of rain, England – led by Amy Jones after stand-in skipper Nat Sciver withdrew from the camp to focus on her mental health, feeling “emotionally fatigued” – won the toss and opted to bowl first on a green pitch.

England and India observe a minute’s silence following the death of the Queen
There was a minute’s silence at Chester-le-Street ahead of the match in tribute to the Queen (Will Matthews/PA)

There was a minute’s silence before the match in tribute to the Queen, who died on Thursday.

England, still without captain Heather Knight, who is recovering from hip surgery, were looking to get back on track after losing to India in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.

Debutant Lauren Bell – the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred with Southern Brave – opened the bowling, but was soon hit for four by Smriti Mandhana.

In the third over, Bryony Smith struck Mandhana on the pads, which was given not out and upheld on review. Mandhana, though, was dismissed lbw for 23 to the final ball, Smith’s delivery hitting her as she knelt attempting a big sweep – and this time the third umpire offered no reprieve.

England’s Sarah Glenn celebrates the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma
Sarah Glenn (left) accounted for Shafali Verma (Will Matthews/PA)

A well-held catch from Smith at long-on accounted for Shafali Verma (14) in the seventh over off new bowler Glenn, leaving India at 47 for two.

Glenn then trapped Dayalan Hemalatha (10) lbw in the ninth over, before wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh found the first six of the match off Sophie Ecclestone as she and captain Harmanpreet Kaur pushed the recovery on.

Freya Davies, though, broke the promising partnership when Ghosh sent a slower ball to Smith at long-on in the 12th over, leaving India four down for 83.

Glenn continued England’s momentum as she bowled Kaur (20) with a low delivery and the seamer collected her third scalp when Kiran Navgire (seven) was caught by Danni Wyatt at deep mid-wicket, with India’s total on to 105.

India lost their seventh batter in the penultimate over when Vastrakar (three) was run out by Freya Kemp.

Deepti Sharma struck a four off the final delivery of the innings to finish unbeaten on 29 off 24 deliveries, while Sneh Rana was two not out in India’s 132 for seven.

England opener Dunkley survived an early scare having been given out lbw to Renuka Singh Thakur from the third delivery – which was shown to be a no-ball after being sent for review.

Dunkley was then dropped by Verma in the fifth over, as India’s fielding errors proved costly with England soon past the 50 mark.

Wyatt was stumped by Ghosh for 24 in the seventh over, but Alice Capsey continued England’s momentum, landing two sixes on her way to an unbeaten 32 off 20 deliveries.

Dunkley finished 61 not out from 44 balls, with eight fours and one six, as Capsey struck the winning boundary to see England home at 134 for one.

