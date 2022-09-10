US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 12:22 am
Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy
Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.

World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.

In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.

Picture of the day

Iga Swiatek lies on the court after winning the title
Iga Swiatek lies on the court after winning the title (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Quote of the day

Breaking new ground

Aussie success

Tiafoe out

Frances Tiafoe was devastated to lose to Carlos Alcaraz
Frances Tiafoe was devastated to lose to Carlos Alcaraz (Matt Rourke/AP)

After his painful five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Friday, Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the USA team to take on Great Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at the Davis Cup in Glasgow next week.

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud do battle in the men’s final on Sunday with more than just the title on the line.

Whoever wins their first grand slam title will also become world number one, with Alcaraz in line to become the youngest man ever to top the rankings.

Hewett is bidding for the title in the men’s wheelchair singles but must try to stop Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, who is going for the calendar Grand Slam.

