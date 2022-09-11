Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit ahead of Super League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit ahead of Super League semi-final

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 10:02 am
Andy Ackers, centre, and Salford celebrate their final try against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andy Ackers, centre, and Salford celebrate their final try against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford coach Paul Rowley insists his Super League surprise package are not a team of “misfits”.

The cash-strapped Red Devils operate with one of the lowest budgets in the game and Rowley’s squad is full of players who were discarded by their former clubs or written off as not Super League standard.

Eight of the 17 players who demolished Huddersfield 28-0 in the first round of the Super League play-offs on Saturday to reach the semi-finals were playing in the Championship not long ago while Tim Lafai and Brodie Croft have enjoyed a new lease of life after their careers had stalled in the NRL.

Both overseas players have enjoyed such a renaissance in their first seasons in Super League that they were named in the Dream Team and Croft is on a three-man shortlist for Man of Steel.

Asked if being written off had fuelled the motivation of his players, Rowley quipped: “Probably. Apparently Tim Lafai laid bricks all wonky and he got written off as a bricklayer, so we picked him up.

“Seriously, we’ve got a good team full of good players. Sometimes ‘written off’ isn’t always the right description.

“They could have just dipped in form or maybe had some injuries or in a salary cap sport it’s maybe one route that they’ve been forced to take.

“We definitely don’t feel like we’ve got a squad of misfits. We might be a little bit of a crazy gang at times but we’re not misfits.

Salford’s Deon Cross celebrates with mascot Diablo the Devil after victory over Huddersfield
Rowley hailed Salford’s ‘crazy gang’ spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There are some talented individuals who take their trade very, very seriously and work tremendously hard. As a collective they come together to make a very good team.”

Salford’s reward for their impressive rout of the third-placed Giants is a trip to reigning champions St Helens in the last four next Saturday afternoon, while Wigan will host Leeds in the other semi-final on Friday night.

But Rowley will be without the talismanic Croft after he failed a head injury assessment.

Hooker or half-back Chris Atkin took over from Croft for the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium and is expected to start the game against Saints, although Rowley is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Never assume but possibly,” he said.

Brodie Croft, right, lies on the turf after being tackled
Brodie Croft, right, suffered a head injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium in confident mood following a 44-12 win over the champions at the AJ Bell Stadium in July but Rowley is playing down his team’s prospects.

“It would be ignorant to get carried away or start thinking too far ahead,” he said. “We’re going to the champions and we’re a massive underdog, it is as simple as that.”

Rowley is confident full-back Ryan Brierley will not face a charge by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel after being sin-binned for a shoulder charge off the ball in the first half of Saturday’s game against Huddersfield.

“I’d be unbelievably shocked if that is the case,” he said. “I’ve not seen any bans for obstruction this year.”

