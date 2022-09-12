Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 8:01 am
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Football on a wide scale is set to recommence on Tuesday following the postponement of all the weekend’s fixtures, but policing concerns mean games will be assessed on a match-by-match basis.

The English Football League programme is due to return, but resourcing issues, particularly in relation to police, may cause difficulties with certain local authority’s Safety Advisory Group protocols.

Millwall are set to play two home games next week, against QPR on Wednesday and Blackpool on Saturday. The Queen’s funeral takes place next Monday.

Discussions with UEFA are ongoing over the scheduled European fixtures this week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been put back a day to Wednesday, September 14, due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues”.

As a result, away fans will not be permitted for both matches between the two clubs “as a matter of sporting fairness”, according to UEFA.

The Football Association of Wales said all its competitions can resume from Tuesday.

The Premier League resumes on Friday night, when Aston Villa host Southampton and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.

In London, Tottenham take on Leicester on Saturday evening, while Brentford play Arsenal and Chelsea are at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

“We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing,” said a statement from the National Police Chief’s Council.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

All six Gallagher Premiership matches next weekend will go ahead as planned unless there is a directive from the Government, the PA news agency understands.

The opening round of Premiership fixtures did take place this weekend, although Friday’s two games were pushed back to Saturday and Sunday.

Super League’s play-off semi-finals will be held on Friday (Wigan v Leeds) and Saturday (St Helens v Salford).

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday, 19 September will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday, 20 September,” said a statement.

LV= Insurance County Championship matches starting on Monday, England’s women’s ODI games on Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend and the Royal London Cup on Saturday will all go ahead, PA understands.

Many other sporting occasions went ahead this weekend, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects.

In the Test match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, players wore black armbands and there was a rendition of ‘God Save the King’.

There were also tributes ahead of the Super League Play-Off Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford as well as Gallagher Premiership matches.

There will be no racing in Britain on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed on Saturday evening that the September 19 meetings scheduled for Hamilton, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton would be cancelled as a mark of respect.

