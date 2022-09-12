Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 8:16 am
Reece Devine is close to a return for Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season as Swindon welcome Sutton to the County Ground.

Left-back Devine has been sidelined since the start of the campaign by a hamstring problem but has been back training with the first-team squad and is available.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him. Winger Morgan Roberts, a deadline-day arrival from Banbury, is available.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury, while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward makes his return to the County Ground with Sutton after leaving for the Yellows on deadline day.

Ward will compete with Jack Rose for the number-one jersey and centre-back Aaron Pierre could also be involved, having completed a free-agent move after leaving Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Striker Charley Kendall came in on a season-long loan from League One side Lincoln, so is another option for United boss Matt Gray, as is forward Omar Bugiel, now back in full training after being out for a couple of weeks.

Sam Hart continues his recovery from a hip problem, while fellow defender Ben Goodliffe remains out with a long-term knee injury.

