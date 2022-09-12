Hartlepool without injured captain Nicky Featherstone for Crewe visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool will be without skipper Nicky Featherstone for the home clash with Crewe.

Featherstone suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Pools’ 1-1 draw at Colchester last time out and it is feared he sustained ligament damage. The midfielder is visiting a specialist this week to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Jamie Sterry was rated 50-50 to return from a foot injury against Doncaster on Saturday – a game that was postponed following the death of the Queen – so he could be available, while midfielder Callum Cooke is closing in on a comeback after tendonitis in his knee.

Forward duo Josh Umerah (ankle) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) returned to training last week and will hope to be involved, while deadline-day signing Clarke Oduor may be handed a first start.

Chris Long has suffered a fresh injury setback and misses out for Crewe.

The striker returned to action as a second-half substitute against Stevenage last time out but has now suffered a recurrence of an ankle problem that could keep him out for up to six weeks.

Kelvin Mellor is available after an ankle problem of his own and Rio Adebisi could be on the bench after a lengthy absence with a foot injury.

Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook is expected to resume training this week after initial fears his ankle injury could have kept him sidelined for six weeks.