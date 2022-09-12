Ben Woodburn missing again with ankle problem as Preston host Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston will again be without Ben Woodburn when they face Burnley at Deepdale on Tuesday.

The midfielder’s ankle issue, which saw him miss the 1-0 home loss to Birmingham on September 3, is expected to keep him unavailable until the clash with Sunderland on October 1.

Andrew Hughes (shoulder) could return to action, having been in with a chance for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City that was postponed.

Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire may also make first-team comebacks after playing in the Central League Cup last week.

Goalkeeper Aro Muric looks set to be back for Burnley.

The Kosovo international has resumed full training since sitting out the 1-1 draw at West Brom due to a shoulder problem.

It appears the game will come too soon for Scott Twine and Kevin Long to feature.

Ashley Westwood remains sidelined as he continues to work his way to fitness after the ankle injury he sustained in April.