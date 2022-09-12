Double doubt for Barnsley’s clash with Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley have doubts over Nicky Cadden and Josh Benson for the visit of Port Vale.

Winger Cadden has been struggling with a calf problem while Benson is nursing a hamstring injury.

New signings Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards are available and still waiting to be handed their debuts.

Midfielder Herbie Kane is fit again for boss Michael Duff.

Romanian forward Dennis Politic could make his return for Port Vale.

The 22-year-old joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Cremonese on deadline day having spent a spell at Vale Park on loan last season.

Brad Walker could return after missing the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham last week.

He rolled his ankle in the 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Stockport and sat out the draw in Gloucestershire.