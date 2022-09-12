England’s players are buying into ‘Baz Ball’ as they wrap up another Test win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England’s players are buying into ‘Baz Ball’ as they wrap up another Test win

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:24 pm
The England team pose with the trophy after winning the series (John Walton/PA)
The England team pose with the trophy after winning the series (John Walton/PA)

England needed just 25 minutes to wrap up a 2-1 LV= Insurance Test series victory over South Africa on the final morning.

Play on the penultimate evening of the truncated third Test was contentiously halted due to bad light with the hosts just 33 short of overhauling a 130-target and with all 10 wickets in hand.

Doors to the Kia Oval were thrown open free of charge for the deferred denouement and there was no surprise twist as England quickly claimed a nine-wicket win.

Alex Lees was out lbw for 39, handing South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada a deserved wicket after seeing wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne spill a regulation chance off an edge in his previous over.

Lees also nicked Marco Jansen just over third slip before his downfall in a streaky innings, although his contribution in a 108-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley broke the back of the chase.

Crawley ended his disappointing summer with a restorative 69 not out off just 57 balls, handsomely slamming Rabada through the vacant covers then doing likewise off Jansen for his 12th four which saw England home in their final assignment of the summer. Ollie Pope finished with a cameo unbeaten 11.

Touching tribute

This match will almost certainly be best remembered for the stirring scenes which followed the death of the Queen. After the opening two Tests were each wrapped up inside three days, the decider followed suit, albeit in far different circumstances. Rain washed out day one before day two was cancelled as a mark of respect following the news from Buckingham Palace. Moving tributes were then paid to Elizabeth II on a wicket-laden third day laced with poignancy, which included black armbands, a minute’s silence and an emotional rendition of God Save the King.

Bright beginning for ‘Baz Ball’

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – Second Test – Day One – Emirates Old Trafford
England head coach Brendon McCullum has brought ‘Baz Ball’ to the England team (David Davies/PA)

Early evidence suggests England’s players are buying into ‘Baz Ball’, the aggressive attacking approach under new head coach Brendon McCullum. Monday’s win was a sixth from seven outings under the 40-year-old New Zealander – the first time England have been victorious in six Tests in a home summer since winning seven during a clean sweep in 2004. Defeat in the opener against South Africa was the only blot on the copybook after McCullum began his tenure by whitewashing his native country and then beating India.

Bairstow a big miss for the T20 World Cup

Jonny Bairstow file photo
Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after a freak accident (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jonny Bairstow may have been forced to sit out the final match due to sustaining a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course but that did not stop him subsequently being named 2022 LV= Insurance Test Player of the Summer. The 32-year-old Yorkshireman hit four fabulous hundreds and amassed 681 runs at an average of 75.6 across the past four months. Yet, having reportedly slipped while approaching a tee box, he is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines and his absence is likely to be keenly felt by England in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Stat attack

View from the dressing room

What’s next?

England have a break of just over 11 weeks before they return to Test action during December’s tour of Pakistan. The three-match series begins in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), followed by fixtures in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21). In terms of white-ball action, England face seven Twenty20 fixtures in Pakistan (September 20-October 2) in preparation for the World Cup in Australia (October 12-November 7).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
McLaren were hit with a 100 million dollars (£49.2million) fine on this day in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Robert Page has signed a new four-year deal as Wales manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup
Tammy Abraham scored the winner as Roma’s strong start to the season continued. (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Tammy Abraham scores winner as in-form Roma claim victory at Empoli
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respect to the Queen (Zak Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen
Adam Wharton has signed a five-year deal at Blackburn. (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0