David Kasumu among Huddersfield trio in contention to return for Wigan clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield trio David Kasumu, Luke Mbete and Michal Helik could all be in contention for the home game against Wigan.

Midfielder Kasumu has recovered from a hamstring injury and Mbete has completed his concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury before joining the club.

Fellow centre-back Helik has trained all week with Danny Schofield’s squad following his deadline-day arrival from Barnsley.

Schofield has a fully-fit squad to choose from apart from long-term absentee Matty Pearson (foot).

Wigan’s recent signings Anthony Scully and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are hoping to make their debuts for the club.

Forward Scully joined from Lincoln and defender Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield – both on deadline day – and they are expected to be named in the squad.

Charlie Wyke (quad) is likely to return to contention, but skipper Tendayi Darikwa (shoulder) is still out.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins (calf) and winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) have yet to feature this season and remain unavailable.