England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England cap summer to remember under Ben Stokes, but what does the future hold?

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 9:02 am
England had a memorable summer (John Walton/PA)
England had a memorable summer (John Walton/PA)

England capped a summer to remember under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum by beating South Africa 2-1 in the LV= Insurance series courtesy of a sixth win in seven Tests.

It is the first time since 2004 that England have bagged at least half a dozen Test wins in a single home summer, earning rave reviews for their philosophy as much as the positive results.

Here, the PA news agency takes in the past few months and looks at what the future might bring.

Have England turned a corner?

The benchmark was low. England had won just once in their previous 17 matches to sink embarrassingly to the bottom of the World Test Championship. What has happened since then is nothing short of remarkable. And England’s triumphs have not just been against also-rans but four of them were against nations who reached the final of last year’s WTC in New Zealand (three) and India (one). South Africa, possessing a vaunted pace attack also showed they were no mugs in a pulsating three-match Test series.

How did the players rate?

Ollie Robinson celebrates
It is the first time since 2004 that England have bagged at least half a dozen Test wins in a single home summer (John Walton/PA)

Alex Lees 4, Zak Crawley 4, Ollie Pope 7, Joe Root 9, Jonny Bairstow 10, Harry Brook 5, Ben Stokes 9, Ben Foakes 8, Sam Billing 6, Stuart Broad 8, Ollie Robinson 9, Matthew Potts 7, Jamie Overton 7, Jack Leach 6, James Anderson 8, Matt Parkinson 5.

What has been key to their success?

Relentless positivity, role clarity and keeping things simple, with Stokes leading from the front in a summer where he has averaged 40 with the bat and 25 with the ball. There may be some exasperation with the odd rash dismissal here and there but the results speak for themselves. Look at Bairstow’s numbers; his mind free from clutter he has amassed 681 runs at 75.66 and a freakish strike-rate of 96.59.

Surely there’s more to it than that?

James Anderson smiles
James Anderson is enjoying his cricket this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perhaps. A harmonious dressing room tends to pull together more than a divided one. Anderson recently said: “I think I’ve smiled more than I ever have on a cricket field, I’m absolutely loving it.” While fellow old stager Broad declared: “It does feel really fresh and exciting.” Broad has even adapted unflinchingly to an unfamiliar role as first-change bowler with Robinson recently making a comeback and sharing the new nut with Anderson. It is noticeable, too, that players have been backed to the absolute hilt, such as Crawley and Lees, despite dwindling returns.

Is this approach sustainable?

Who knows? One thing England have been criticised for in the recent past is looking too far ahead, so try to enjoy the good times while they last. An ultra-aggressive approach is likely to be stress tested on tougher Pakistan pitches in December but Stokes hinted before signing off for the summer that they could tailor their outlook. As they showed in the penultimate Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford, there is a little more subtlety to England’s thinking than just all crash, bang, wallop.

At least they know they can do it, right?

The Ashes urn
England’s next major assignment on these shores will be the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)

This is crucial. Even home comforts offered little respite last summer. And of course their next major assignment on these shores will be the Ashes, with England so desperate to get their hands back on the urn having not beaten their oldest rivals since 2015. Again, peering into the distance has come back to bite England and, while Stokes recognised as much, he could not resist saying he was “excited” by the prospect of another crack at Australia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rotherham’s Cameron Humphreys has ben out with a hamstring issue (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Cameron Humphreys set to return for Rotherham against Blackpool
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants to see a return to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke pushes Scotland to get going again after stalling this summer
Joe Root is excited about what England can achieve (John Walton/PA)
We’re no one-trick pony – Joe Root ‘buzzing’ about potential of new-look England
Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2016: A big European night for Leicester
Eldin Jakupovic left Leicester in the summer (Nigel French/PA)
Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract
Norwich head coach Dean Smith was already without forward Adam Idah (right), who has a knee problem (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City
Anthony Joshua has indicated he is ready to return against Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua management team say terms accepted for fight with Tyson Fury
Ryan Fraser has been recalled by Scotland (Claus Bech/PA)
Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
England had a memorable summer (John Walton/PA)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0