Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lancashire hit back at ‘gut wrenching’ points deduction as fading title bid ends

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:24 am
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lancashire have hit back at a “gut wrenching” six-point deduction that extinguished their fading hopes of staying in the LV= County Championship title picture.

The Red Rose county already looked to be out of contention after a drawn Roses match left them 29 points adrift of Division One leaders Hampshire, having played one game more, but that gap has now been extended to a distant 35.

The penalty was imposed by the Cricket Discipline Commission, activating part of a suspended 12-point sanction first issued in November 2021 and relating to a series of incidents dating back as far as September 2020.

Two further breaches of the code followed this year, with Dane Vilas and Luke Wells both guilty of “minimum level 1 offences”, leading to the punishment being handed down.

Lancashire had argued at their hearing that a new code of conduct had been adopted since the initial penalty was introduced and that the only transgressions since had been minor.

In a statement, the club “acknowledges and respects the decision” but also stressed “dissatisfaction” at the outcome.

Director of cricket Mark Chilton said: “Following all our hard work throughout the winter and in the County Championship this season, to be deducted points for what are, in our opinion, minor discretions is gut wrenching.

Dane Vilas was one of two players to pick up disciplinary penalties this season.
Dane Vilas was one of two players to pick up disciplinary penalties this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“In our opinion, both fixed penalties we received were unduly harsh punishments, which could have gone either way, and it is this inconsistency in the decision making that makes this difficult to take.”

Chilton also called on the ECB to look into umpiring as part of its ongoing high performance review, suggesting shows of dissent would be curbed by access to a decision review system.

“We recognise umpiring is a challenging job and mistakes will happen, but at present there isn’t enough accountability surrounding their decisions and too much subjectivity still exists. The sooner we can provide additional support by way of technology and improved processes, the better,” he said.

“Both of our incidents could have been avoided with an ability to review the decisions, and the sooner this is in place, the better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rotherham’s Cameron Humphreys has ben out with a hamstring issue (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Cameron Humphreys set to return for Rotherham against Blackpool
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants to see a return to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke pushes Scotland to get going again after stalling this summer
Joe Root is excited about what England can achieve (John Walton/PA)
We’re no one-trick pony – Joe Root ‘buzzing’ about potential of new-look England
Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2016: A big European night for Leicester
Eldin Jakupovic left Leicester in the summer (Nigel French/PA)
Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract
Norwich head coach Dean Smith was already without forward Adam Idah (right), who has a knee problem (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City
Anthony Joshua has indicated he is ready to return against Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua management team say terms accepted for fight with Tyson Fury
Ryan Fraser has been recalled by Scotland (Claus Bech/PA)
Ryan Fraser back in favour for Scotland’s Nations League double-header
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Tyler Burey has a knee injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Lancashire have been given a six-point deduction (Peter Byrne/PA)
19-year-old Aberdeen man accused of posting intimate video of woman on Snapchat
The Queen meets with school children in 2016 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Mourn endings and celebrate beginnings to keep moving forward
0
Scottish cup Fraserburgh FC (black) V Civil Service Strollers FC (red) In photo Scott Barbour celebrates his 3rd goal with his team mates Photo by Michael Traill 17 Mansefield Cottages Kennethmont Huntly AB54 4NP. Contact numbers Mob07739 38 4792 Home01464 831194
Civil Service Strollers tie in Scottish Cup brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Scott…
30 November 2019. Dveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Deveronvale FC and Wick Academy FC. Picture Content: Front 21 Wick Ross Allan
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0