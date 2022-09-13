Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 11:22 am
Norwich head coach Dean Smith was already without forward Adam Idah (right), who has a knee problem (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit of Bristol City as his side chase a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit of Bristol City as his side chase a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win.

Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah had already been ruled out of last week’s trip to Burnley, which was postponed following the death of the Queen, as he needed further exploratory surgery on a knee problem.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs (ankle) is stepping up his recovery along with summer signing Isaac Hayden (knee) and full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle).

Winger Milot Rashica has completed a loan move to Galatasaray, while forward Jonathan Rowe (shin), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Bristol City defender Timm Klose is expected to be involved in the squad against his former club.

The Swiss centre-back has been out with a knee issue, but played for the under-21s against Sheffield Wednesday last week as he steps up his match fitness.

Wing-back Kane Wilson is pressing for a first Championship start, while forward Antoine Semenyo could also be in contention having come off the bench in the win at Blackburn, which extended the Robins’ unbeaten run to six league games.

Defender Tomas Kalas continues his recovery from knee surgery, while midfielder Ayman Benarous (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

0