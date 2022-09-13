Luton could welcome back Reece Burke after head injury for Coventry visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece Burke could return for Luton when they host Coventry.

The former West Ham defender missed the 2-1 defeat by Wigan last time out due to a head injury.

Alfie Doughty, who joined from Stoke in the summer, is in full training and could also be involved.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is likely to be Luton’s only injury absentee.

Callum O’Hare is still missing for Coventry.

The midfielder remains a few weeks away from being available after a hamstring tear.

Captain Liam Kelly is back in light training as he recovers from his hamstring problem.

Forwards Matt Godden and Viktor Gyokeres are pushing to start after substitute appearances in the defeat at Norwich.