Briton says competing in cliff diving world event is a ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Briton says competing in cliff diving world event is a ‘dream come true’

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 3:42 pm
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27-metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sisikon, Switzerland (Romina Amato/Red Bull/PA)
Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27-metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sisikon, Switzerland (Romina Amato/Red Bull/PA)

A 20-year-old British diver who is among the favourites to win the world’s biggest cliff diving event has said his success at such a young age is a “dream come true”.

Aidan Heslop, from Plymouth, is representing Great Britain in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series that sees divers execute acrobatics as they jump from heights of more than 20 metres.

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sisikon, Switzerland on September 11, 2022.
Aidan Heslop dives from the 27-metre platform during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Switzerland (Romina Amato/Red Bull/PA)

Mr Heslop won first place over the weekend at an event in Sisikon, Switzerland, and will compete again on Sunday in the penultimate event of the 2022 cliff diving season in Polignano a Mare, Italy.

Speaking to the PA news agency from Switzerland, Mr Heslop said: “It really is a dream come true because it’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was 11 years old.

“This weekend was my second win with Red Bull and the one before was incredible, I was over the moon on cloud nine for months afterwards.

“On Sunday, I just hit all four dives the way I know I can and to be able to stand on top of the podium is just such an awesome feeling.”

Cliff diving, also known as high diving, is a subcategory of the Olympic style of diving but the main difference is that the divers land on their feet when they hit the water.

“The impact is so hard from 27 metres that if you land on your hands, you’re not going to have a good time,” Mr Heslop said.

“The misconception that most people have with high diving is that you just go somewhere and do tombstoning, and it’s what we probably get quite a bad rap for.

“Safety is a big part of what we do and the type of training I do is very similar to the Olympic divers.”

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sisikon, Switzerland on September 11, 2022.
Aidan Heslop won first place over the weekend at an event in Sisikon, Switzerland (Romina Amato/Red Bull/PA)

Mr Heslop said it was an “honour” to sing the national anthem on top of the podium over the weekend, especially after hearing the news that the Queen had died.

“It’s a tragedy and a huge thing for the whole country,” he said.

“I never got to meet the Queen but it has been an honour to sing the national anthem on top of the podium.”

At the age of 16, Mr Heslop became the youngest diver ever to compete in the Red Bull World Series, making his debut at the 2018 season finale in Italy.

He also represented Wales that same year in the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Four years on, Mr Heslop admitted he “always knew” he would be successful but never imagined he would get to this level at such a young age.

“I did kind of always know that I’d be in this position at some point but not at 20 years old,” he said.

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform during the final competition day of the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Sisikon, Switzerland on September 11, 2022.
Aidan Heslop is one of the favourites to win in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series (Romina Amato/Red Bull/PA)

The next two competitions in Italy and Australia are set to be tight, with just 30 points separating Mr Heslop from his rivals Catalin Preda, of Romania, and Gary Hunt, representing France.

“We only do four dives, so if you mess up one that’s 25% of your competition out the window,” Mr Heslop said.

Despite facing one of the biggest competitions of his career, Mr Heslop has another nerve-wracking event coming up this weekend – meeting his girlfriend’s parents.

“Her parents are coming to support me in Italy and it’s the first time I will be meeting her dad, so that’s going to be interesting,” he said.

“There’s a lot on the line for these last two competitions, but that will be a good distraction.”

To watch Aidan Heslop compete for Great Britain in the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition, visit https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/event-series/redbull-cliffdiving

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester United in race for Jude Bellingham

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0