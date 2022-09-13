Mark McCall rues absence of England stars for Premiership opening rounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark McCall rues absence of England stars for Premiership opening rounds

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 4:36 pm
Owen Farrell could be in action for Saracens against Harlequins on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Owen Farrell could be in action for Saracens against Harlequins on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saracens boss Mark McCall insists the Gallagher Premiership is missing the opportunity to make an impactful start to the season through the absence of England players for the opening rounds.

McCall is deciding which of his international stars are ready to face Harlequins on Saturday having supplied Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Nick Isiekwe to the July tour of Australia.

Apart from Isiekwe, who is out for up five months following an undisclosed surgery, they are all subject to the 10-week stand-down period introduced on player welfare grounds.

Saracens boss Mark McCall has calls to make in selection for Saturday
Saracens boss Mark McCall has calls to make in selection for Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Latitude can be given on a case-by-case basis, as seen last weekend when Ellis Genge and Jack Nowell started for Leicester and Exeter respectively despite being ever-present in the series against the Wallabies.

The majority of England players including Quins half-backs Marcus Smith and Danny Care were not in action in round one, however, and McCall believes beginning the Premiership deeper into September would provide for a better spectacle.

“It’s a pity that the season doesn’t start a little bit later sometimes so that it can get off to a bang with everybody available. Sometimes that’s just not the case,” said McCall, whose side received a bye in round one.

“It’s a difficult balance between having those players available for us and doing the right thing for them. We’ll make sensible decisions around the England players and hopefully we will see a few this weekend.

“Obviously there’s a 10-week rule in place and if you think a player should be exempted from that because of any injuries from the previous year then you can apply to reduce that.”

Saracens fell to Leicester in last season’s Premiership final and their mission for the months ahead is to find the consistency that proved elusive during their return to the top flight.

“The disappointment was around never really quite playing the rugby that we can. And that was all year, not just in the final,” McCall said.

“We’ve always prized consistency – and consistency of attitude and effort, which leads to consistency of performance.

“We felt last year that we were too up and down, not just from match to match but even during matches. We’ve addressed that as a group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0