Steven Davis urges Rangers to channel ‘hurt’ into improved performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Davis urges Rangers to channel ‘hurt’ into improved performances

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 6:24 pm
Steven Davis is looking for Rangers to bounce back against Napoli (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Steven Davis is looking for Rangers to bounce back against Napoli (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Steven Davis insists a “hurting” Rangers side are desperate to get back to winning ways against Napoli on Wednesday night.

A 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead was followed by another 4-0 loss to Ajax in the Champions League Group A opener in Amsterdam last week.

Ahead of the visit of the Serie A leaders on Wednesday night, the 37-year-old midfielder looked for positivity after a tough period.

He said: “There’s a lot of things we need to be better at, to be honest.

“Obviously there’s the manner of the goals we conceded in both games. A couple came from set-plays, a couple from quick set-plays.

“There’s a lot of things for us to work on which I don’t think are a true reflection of us as a squad.

“We’re hurting and we’re determined to be better.

“We know we’re better than that. If we can get back to doing the basics right that will give us the platform to go and hopefully get a good result.

“There is a determination there. We’ve had a really good few days back training together and the intensity has certainly been there.

“Everyone has looked really lively because everyone is determined to get back to winning ways.”

After noting Napoli’s impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool last week, Davis knows Rangers will have to be at their very best to take something from the game.

He said: “Yeah, we understand what the level of the Champions League is.

“Napoli have had a very impressive start to the season, magnified by the result against Liverpool as well.

“We know we’re going to have to be at our very best to get things from the game.

“But we also know that with the crowd behind us here we can create something really special.

“That’s what our mindset is on. We had a disappointing game in week one but it’s important we try to give ourselves a platform.

“The home games were always going to be important for us, so this is another opportunity and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0