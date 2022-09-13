India level T20 series despite half-century from Freya Kemp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

India level T20 series despite half-century from Freya Kemp

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 9:06 pm
Freya Kemp’s half-century was in vain for England (Tim Goode/PA)
Freya Kemp’s half-century was in vain for England (Tim Goode/PA)

An unbeaten half-century from 17-year-old all-rounder Freya Kemp was not enough for England as India levelled their Vitality T20 series 1-1 with a confident eight-wicket victory at Derby.

Kemp, who had previously faced just four balls and scored a single run in international cricket, hit 51 not out from number seven as she became the second youngest English woman to make fifty for her country.

A score of 142 for six represented a decent recovery after an evening to forget for the top order, but India made light work of the chase as Smriti Mandhana reeled off a wonderful 79 not out from 53 deliveries.

Smriti Mandhana, right, is congratulated after leading India to victory
Smriti Mandhana, right, is congratulated after leading India to victory (Tim Goode/PA)

Mandhana, who represented Southern Brave in The Hundred, struck 13 fours including the match-winning runs that ended things with 20 balls unused. A decider awaits in Bristol on Thursday.

England had cruised to victory in Saturday’s opener, needing just three batters to chalk off their target of 133.

This time things could hardly have been more different, with the top-order trio of Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt and Alice Capsey all gone inside the first three overs. Deepti Sharma had Dunkley stumped, Wyatt was well caught at slip off Renuka Singh and Capsey allowed the pressure to tell as she was carelessly run out.

At 16 for three, Bryony Smith and captain Amy Jones began the rebuild, digging out a stand of 32 before both fell to Sneh Rana. Smith failed to make the most of a drop for four, picking out the safer hands of Radha Yadav off the very next ball, before Jones was bowled reverse sweeping.

At 54 for five another rebuilding phase was required and this one took off in style as Maia Bouchier hit her third ball for four and Kemp did the same with her second.

Both players were full of intent as they put on 65, Kemp putting the pressure back on India by clearing the ropes in consecutive overs, pumping one clean over long-on and hoisting the next into the leg-side.

Kemp was close to being stumped on 27, just dragging her foot back in time, but Bouchier (34) had no such luck as Richa Ghosh caught her short in the 18th over. Kemp saw things through, timing her charge perfectly as she passed 50 with a six and a four off Yadav to close the innings.

India wasted no time ripping chunks off their target, Mandhana and Shefali Verma making full use of the field restrictions as they heaved 49 off the first five overs. Kemp was quickly brought down to earth after her success with the bat, leaking 19 from a ragged solitary over.

There were 11 boundaries in a dominant powerplay, Mandhana responsible for seven of them as she scored with complete freedom.

Jones sent up an SOS for world number one Sophie Ecclestone, who took out Verma (20) with a sharp caught and bowled with the last ball of the powerplay, and Freya Davies knocked back Dayalan Hamalatha’s off stump in the ninth over but England never got the run rate back under control.

Sarah Glenn and Ecclestone could not apply the squeeze through the middle overs, with Mandhana hammering the ball to all parts and Harmanpreet Kaur offering clean-hitting support with 29no.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge
Arsenal have a new date for their clash with PSV Eindhoven (Bradley Colley/PA)
Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven rescheduled for October 20
Saint Piran’s Alex Richardson, right, rode to third place on stage three of last week’s Tour of Britain (Simon Marper/PA)
Ricci Pascoe aiming to make Saint Piran team net zero in five years

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0