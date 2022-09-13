Lawrence Vigouroux saves stoppage-time penalty to secure Leyton Orient victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lawrence Vigouroux saved a stoppage-time penalty to secure League Two leaders Leyton Orient a 1-0 win against bottom side Rochdale.

George Moncur’s first-half strike proved to be enough after Vigouroux kept out Scott Quigley’s spot-kick deep into added time.

Dale’s Richard O’Donnell pulled off a superb save on the half hour when Paul Smyth crossed for Ruel Sotiriou to send a snap shot towards the roof of the net which the Dale goalkeeper palmed away.

Orient’s pressure told in the 34th minute. Dale twice missed chances to clear and the visitors capitalised, with Jayden Sweeney feeding Moncur who rifled home into the top corner.

O’Donnell kept out a long-range Smyth effort before the break and Rochdale were relieved to go in trailing by just one goal.

The home side improved after the break. James Ball had a 25-yard piledriver saved by Vigouroux while Devante Rodney’s cross was touched narrowly wide by Quigley.

Dale were awarded a spot-kick four minutes into time added on when Vigouroux fouled Tyrese Sinclair, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving Quigley’s penalty.