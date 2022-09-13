Super-sub Danny Elliott fires Boreham Wood to victory over Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Danny Elliott made an immediate impact as his second-half strike earned Boreham Wood a 1-0 home win over Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Elliot stepped off the bench eight minutes after the break and set up Josh Rees straight away, his shot being well saved by Maidenhead goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai.

But three minutes later, Elliott pounced to put his side ahead and it proved enough to secure a first home win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Wood wasted an earlier chance to take the lead when Tyrone Marsh – with three goals in his last two games – blasted a 30th-minute penalty, awarded after Dennon Lewis was felled, over the bar.

Maidenhead have now lost four times in a five-match winless run and have suffered four straight defeats on the road, all without scoring.