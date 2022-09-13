Doubles from Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin help Wrexham demolish Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin hit braces to help Wrexham put struggling Dagenham to the sword with a 4-1 win.

The Welsh outfit continued their fine start to the National League campaign with a sixth victory but remain second after leaders Chesterfield’s own success over Southend.

Another heavy loss for Dagenham, after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Notts County earlier this month, further piles the pressure on boss Daryl McMahon.

Palmer broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stooping header and the division’s top goalscorer Mullin got in on the act before half-time.

The same duo completed the job with two goals in three second-half minutes with Mullin firing home in the 72nd minute before Palmer completed his double with a quarter of an hour left.

Junior Morias gave Dagenham’s travelling support of 17 something to shout about with a consolation in stoppage time.