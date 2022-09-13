Macauley Langstaff hits 10th goal of season as Notts County see off Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vanarama National League top-scorer Macauley Langstaff grabbed his 10th goal of the season as Notts County maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-0 win over Aldershot.

Langstaff, who hit a hat-trick in his previous outing against Dagenham, reached double figures when he latched on to Aaron Nemane’s low cross in the 64th minute.

The Magpies were already ahead by that point, having finally converted a wealth of first-half pressure into an opening goal. Cedwyn Scott was the man to get it, composing himself before slotting home from close range after good build-up work from Geraldo Bajrami.

Aldershot, who remain rooted to the wrong end of the table with six points from eight games, forced a couple of saves from Sam Slocombe, who made it three clean sheets in a row, but will probably be content not to have suffered a heavier defeat.

Scott and Langstaff both missed opportunities to double up, while chances also went begging for the likes of Nemane, Adam Chicksen and Jim O’Brien.