Port Vale hit back to secure draw at Barnsley

Liam Kitching’s header was cancelled out by an 83rd-minute equaliser from Ellis Harrison as Port Vale came back to earn a 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

The visitors had the first sight of goal in the fifth minute when Ademipo Odubeko struck a low effort from inside the box, but his shot was met by goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Luke Thomas should have put the home side in front in the 34th minute when he was found on the edge of the six-yard-box by Conor McCarthy, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken two minutes before the break by Reds’ defender Kitching who met the cross of Jordan Williams to power a header past Jack Stevens and give his side the lead.

Barnsley nearly doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute through Devante Cole who latched onto Kitching’s cross, but Stevens made the save.

Harrison met Gavin Massey’s cross and headed low past Collins to delight the 597 travelling fans.