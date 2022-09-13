Swansea unhappy after Reda Khadra seals late Sheffield United win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swansea unhappy after Reda Khadra seals late Sheffield United win

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 10:04 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 10:56 pm
Sheffield United’s Reda Khadra scored their stoppage-time winner at Swansea (David Davies/PA)
Sheffield United’s Reda Khadra scored their stoppage-time winner at Swansea (David Davies/PA)

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea.

Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster.

Swansea were clearly unhappy that the goal was allowed to stand, believing Brewster had knocked Kyle Naughton to the ground in the build-up to the goal.

Manager Russell Martin, having seen Swansea concede in the 90th minute or beyond for the fifth time this season, marched on to the pitch at the final whistle and appeared to have words with the officials.

The Blades are now four points clear of Norwich, who have a game in hand, after protecting an unbeaten run which stretches back to the season’s opening weekend.

Both sides played their part in an entertaining match, but the lack of a clinical edge was often far too evident.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi was again missing from the Swansea squad after a deadline-day move to Burnley had failed to materialise.

Sheffield United started with confidence befitting league leaders and should have been ahead inside two minutes.

Sander Berge’s cross found Rhys Norrington-Davies unmarked at the far post but the Wales international sent his header straight at Steven Benda in the home goal.

The Blades cut through Swansea at times and Oli McBurnie almost marked his return to his old stamping ground by breaking the deadlock.

McBurnie met George Baldock’s cross from the right with conviction but was unable to keep the ball down.

Swansea also carried a goal threat with Joel Piroe prominent.

Piroe was on the end of a delicious passing move involving Matt Grimes, Oli Cooper and Jay Fulton, showing quick feet to find space but unable to beat Wes Foderingham with a tame finish.

The Dutchman soon caught Blades defenders dozing by racing onto Matty Sorinola’s quick throw and cutting the ball back from the byline.

Ryan Manning seemed certain to open the scoring but the Irishman was denied by a brilliant Baldock block, the wing-back celebrating as if he had scored.

Swansea went close again when Ben Cabango saw his header from a Joe Allen corner cleared off the line by Oliver Norwood.

The tempo remained high after the break, yet still gilt-edged chances went begging with goalkeepers untroubled.

Piroe failed to find the target after skilfully evading his marker from Cabango’s pass, and the unmarked Berge headed over from eight yards at the other end.

Foderingham’s error then gave Cooper a clear sight of goal, but the young midfielder chose to square the ball to Piroe rather than shoot and the chance was lost.

Brewster directed a header wide before providing the telling pass for Khadra, the on-loan German striker securing the Blades’ first win in Swansea for 64 years.

