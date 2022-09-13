Quickfire second-half double sees leaders Chesterfield stay unbeaten

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two stunning second-half strikes helped 10-man Chesterfield preserve their unbeaten start to the National League season with a 3-2 home victory over Southend.

Joe Quigley jinked his way past three players before finding the bottom corner to level at 2-2 in the 62nd minute and six minutes later Jeff King unleashed a scorcher into the top corner from long range.

Jack Clarke had given Chesterfield a 19th-minute lead after Southend’s Dan Mooney fired wide when clean through before Callum Powell equalised just past the half-hour mark with a shot from outside the box.

The Spireites had Ollie Banks sent off for a challenge on Gus Scott-Morriss on the stroke of half-time and Southend capitalised with a debut goal from Marcus Dackers, signed on a one-month loan from Salford, inside a minute of the second half with a 12-yard effort.

But the leaders struck twice in quick succession to maintain their 100 per cent home record and leave Southend still searching for their first win on their travels.