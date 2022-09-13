Dion Charles and Gethin Jones on target as Bolton ease to win at MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton moved into the League One play-off places with an impressive 2-0 win at MK Dons.

Dion Charles put the Trotters ahead with a first-half spot-kick before Gethin Jones made the points safe after the break.

Wanderers had an early penalty shout waved away after Elias Kachunga went down in the box following a tangle with Warren O’Hora and home keeper Jamie Cumming did well to turn over a well-hit George Thomason shot on 17 minutes.



They kept at it and Charles put Bolton ahead from the spot on 31 minutes after Dawson Devoy was penalised for bringing down Jones.



Matt Smith volleyed wide from distance during a good spell of MK Dons pressure just before half-time and Matthew Dennis headed wide from Devoy’s cross five minutes after the restart.



Cumming made a brilliant save from point-blank range to deny Charles a second but there was nothing he could do after Jones headed home from Jack Iredale’s free-kick on the hour.



Iredale nearly made it three after hitting the post with a header minutes later as the visitors eased to victory.