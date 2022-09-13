Morgan Whittaker hits winner for Plymouth against Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half substitute Morgan Whittaker’s 70th-minute strike earned Plymouth victory over Oxford.

Fellow sub Niall Ennis’ shot on the turn inside the box was blocked but when the ball fell to Whittaker on the edge of the area he rifled into the bottom corner through a crowd of players.

Oxford had an immediate chance to respond but Kyle Joseph’s effort flew off the top of the bar as he slid in to connect with Sam Long’s pacy cross from the right on a lightning counter.

Argyle had the better of the first-half chances.

In a well-worked move, home skipper Joe Edwards headed across the face of goal and striker Ryan Hardie headed just over.

Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood made a superb save to deny Finn Azaz as he connected with Adam Randell’s low corner. The ball fell to Edwards, whose angled drive flew just wide of the far post.

Hardie also teed up Azaz, who missed the target.

But Whittaker made no mistake as in-form Plymouth remain third in League One.