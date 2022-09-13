Connor Wickham equaliser earns Forest Green point at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Wickham’s second goal of the season earned Forest Green a point in a 1-1 League One draw with Charlton at The Valley.

The Addicks went ahead after nine minutes, Corey Blackett-Taylor collecting Jack Payne’s pass before producing an emphatic right-footed finish into the roof of the net.

Blackett-Taylor failed to find the target with a number of other shooting opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts paid the price for not making the most of their promising openings as Forest Green levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Charlton goalkeeper Joe Wollacott failed to hold Dominic Bernard’s cross and Wickham was on hand to produce a first-time strike.

Charlton survived a couple of goalmouth scrambles in the second half, with Wickham also glancing a Regan Hendry corner narrowly past the far post.

Rovers keeper Luke McGee parried a Jayden Stockley effort, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also hooking an attempt over.

The Addicks were reduced to 10 men at the end of six minutes of stoppage time, Ryan Inniss receiving a second yellow card from referee John Busby for a late aerial challenge on Christian Marques.